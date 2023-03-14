A variety of emergency services will be out and about tonight in Pontypool tonight.
South Wales Fire and Rescue crews will be at Mamhilad Industrial Estate, Pontypool between 6:30-9pm today.
The fire service has assured residents that the emergency presence will simply be a training exercise and to not be alarmed.
