Run by sisters Tania Parsons and Emma Payne Seasons Coffee House and Cakery opened on the Grange Industrial Estate, Cwmbran on March 6.

Ms Parsons runs front of house whilst Ms Payne bakes the homemade cakes on site.

Tania Parsons and Emma Payne outside Seasons Coffee House and Cakery (Image: Tania Parsons)

Ms Parsons said: “Our speciality is cakes, our kitchen where we bake all our cakes for the shop is based at the back of the unit in Cwmbran.

“This is where we make all the cakes for our shop counter, our birthday/celebration cakes and treat boxes and in the very near future postal box orders.

Inside the coffee shop (Image: Tania Parsons)

“We currently supply The Café at Ridgeway in Newport with all their cakes and we are trying to expand our wholesale side of the business and supply local coffee shops, cafes, play centres and garden centres.

“We then have a shop front which will serve takeaway coffee, teas, cold drinks, milkshakes and light breakfast items and lunches including jacket potatoes, paninis, toasties, Welsh rarebit and a large selection of cakes every day.”

The coffee shop which is takeaway only is open Monday to Saturday from 9am-3pm and a Mother’s Day menu is currently available.

A selection of Mother's Day treats (Image: Tania Parsons)

In 2016 the sisters had a coffee shop in the old oak stave on the Mount Pleasant Estate in Rogerstone but had to vacate in 2018 after the landlords decided to sell.

Ms Parsons said: “We then moved to Machen and opened whilst covid restrictions were still in place.

Homemade goodies (Image: Tania Parsons)

"Covid as well as the crippling running costs meant we could no longer afford to stay in the premises and had to terminate the lease early.

“So, we decided we needed to find a smaller, more manageable property where we could redirect the business to suit the ever-challenging times we are in.”