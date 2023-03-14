Emergency services and partner agencies remain at the scene of an explosion which happened at Clydach Road in Morriston at 11.20am on Monday, March 13.

One man died in the incident and a further three were taken to hospital by ambulance. Formal identification of the man is expected to be carried out later today.

Two adults and a child were taken to the Emergency Department at Morriston Hospital.

The child and one of the adults were treated and discharged. The second adult was admitted with trauma injuries and is in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Two properties were extensively damaged and other neighbouring properties were also damaged.

Last night, the number of households unable to return home due to structural damage, roads being blocked by debris and concerns over the safety of the gas main, was reduced from more than 200 to less than 30.

Those who needed emergency accommodation overnight were supported by the local authority.

Building checks will be carried out to assess the safety of properties to confirm which homes are safe for people to return to. This is being done as quickly as possible and access to properties will be allowed when it is safe to do so.

Clydach Road and Field Close remain closed, while controlled access to homes in the Cwm Arian area is being facilitated.

The emergency services thanked the community for their support and co-operation so far.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident," said a South Wales Police spokesperson.

The local authority continues to offer assistance and provide updates to affected residents from Morriston Memorial Hall.