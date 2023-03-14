It comes as the bank launched a switching incentive that would see new customers and account holders receive £175.

Seeing that anybody that switches to a Reward Current Account, or Ultimate Reward Current Account will be given free cash.

However, you'll need to be quick as it's only for a limited period, starting today, March 14 until April 4.

Halifax offers customers a free £175

If you fancy switching over to Halifax and earning some extra cash you will need to already have or have opened up a new Reward or Ultimate Reward account.

After that, you can begin to switch but you will need to fully close your old account to switch over.

Customers who switch will need to do so with the Current Account Switch Service in order to be eligible for the £175.

But, if you have received a bonus from Halifax since April 2020 and have switched from non-eligible accounts, you will not be able to claim the money.

After the switch has been confirmed the £175 will be put into your account within three days.

Your Money Matters

