The former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant's representatives have confirmed that the singing icon's mother has passed away and have asked for privacy.

Boy George's father Jeremiah died in 2003 but the musical artist has spoken out about how his father didn't treat his mother well.

One of Boy George's friends DJ Fat Tony paid tribute to the recently deceased woman in a post on Instagram.

He said: "God bless you you amazing woman Dinah ….my heart goes out to @boygeorgeofficial and the entire O Dowd family what an incredible beautiful strong woman we will miss you. x"

Previously, Dinah spoke of her famous son fondly, adding that she was not surprised" that he almost quit I'm A Celebrity in her honour.

George contemplated leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle after Matt Hancock entered the camp.

George explained that his mother almost died during the pandemic, something he blames on the former Health secretary's handling of the crisis.

Matt Hancock resigned from his position after he was found to be breaking his own rules when he was having an affair with a department aid.

Dinah explained to the Mirror: "George and I are very close and I'm so very proud of him.

"He is always there for me, so his reaction wasn't a surprise, and I am waiting to hug him when he gets home."

George later decided not to leave the camp after speaking with Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver.

Speaking to the Telegraph when he was on the ITV show, he said: "I don't really know what to do with my feelings. You know, today was obviously quite emotional for me. I don't know what it's going to be like, I don't know whether I....I actually don't really know if I want to be here."

The singer also revealed in 2017 how he kept his mother alive following an overdose.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, he said: "She took pills. I remember sort of keeping her awake and not really understanding what had happened."