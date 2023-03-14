The multi-award winning former Glastonbury headliner is among the big names lined up for this year's festival, which last year hosted former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

He is to appear at Hay to celebrate the five years of his award winning #Merky books, which has published titles including the award-winning That Reminds Me by Derek Owusu, Jade LB’s Keisha the Sket, and forthcoming novels from Taylor Dior-Rumble and Toya Wolfe.

“It all started with books for me,” said Stormzy. “As a kid in school, I fell in love with literature and it sparked a life-long journey with words and writing, which led into my career as a songwriter and a musician.

“I’m really excited to pass on this passion at Hay Festival, celebrate our incredible #Merky Books writers, and inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

The grime star is one of a number of huge names listed for the festival. Another singer, Dua Lipa, has already been announced and will be presenting a live recording of her podcast – At Your Service – with Booker Prize-winner Douglas Stuart, the author of Shuggie Bain and Young Mungo.

Dua Lipa will be hosting a live episode of her podcast with Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart (Image: David Parry/PA Wire)

Stuart will then be teaming up novelist Elif Shafak and the legendary Margaret Atwood to mark the launch of Salman Rushdie’s Victory City.

Who is on the Hay Literary Festival line-up for 2023

A special event will see Richard Osman and his brother, former Suede bassist and author of the Ghost Theatre, Mat Osman in conversation.

This year’s programme “launches the best new fiction and non-fiction, while offering insights and debate around significant global issues. Award-winning writers, policy makers, pioneers and innovators take part from around the world, offering big thinking and bold ideas”.

Bestselling author and well loved TV presenter Richard Osman hosting an event with his brother Mat (Image: PA Photo/Conor O'Leary)

Late nights at the festival will be given over to great music, comedy and entertainment, while a host of free pop-up activities and performances around the site keeps audience entertained between events.

Among the other names appearing are Helena Bonham-Carter, Blackadder actor Tony Robinson, comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Rachel Parris, London mayor Sadiq Khan, adventurer Bear Grylls and mountaineer Ranulph Fiennes.

Ruby Wax will be appearing, as will musician Nick Cave and comedian Rob Delaney who won huge acclaim for his memoir A Heart That Works, about the death of his young son.

Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said: “This Hay Festival edition is a beacon, an international symbol of hope for the collective, creative imagination and a better future.

“Our latest programme offers ‘11 days of different’ in the Brecon Beacons National Park, creating a space where great minds won’t always think alike, and where imaginations are free to roam.

“During the day our conversations will grapple and engage with the world around us, seeking solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our times while inspiring the next generation of world-changers.

"And in the evening we’ll laugh, dance and exchange stories in a place like nowhere else.”

Public booking opens at noon Friday March 17. The festival runs from May 25 until June 4. Tickets are available from https://www.hayfestival.com/p-19950-hay-festival-tales.aspx