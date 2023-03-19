This spacious mid-19th century property, Uplands, sits in approximately eight acres of land with an array of outbuildings including a barn which houses a flat and music studio.

Based in Chepstow, this enormous detached home is being marketed by Archer & Co, Chepstow.

The grand entrance hall includes cornicing and deep skirtings bringing some period charm to the property.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen which boasts a vaulted ceiling opening into an orangery, ensuring a light and airy space.

The dining area flows into this kitchen, while also connecting to the garden via French doors.

The Shaker-style kitchen includes a large Aga and period fireplace.

For entertaining guests there is the lounge which offers garden access and boasts an open fireplace with a log burner.

Another log burner can be found in the snug which offers a more intimate setting. A third reception room on the ground floor is used as a bedroom with an en-suite.

Six other bedrooms are based upstairs, which can be accessed by a grand staircase.

The master bedrooms boasts a stunning en-suite - with a statement bath on a raised platform and a walk-in shower - plus an adjoining dressing room.

Another of the bedrooms includes en-suite facilities, with three more double bedrooms and the sixth (a single bedroom) currently used as a home office.

The property also has practical spaces including:

A cloakroom;

A greenhouse;

A large pantry;

Utility and boot room (with garden access and a built-in dog shower).

Outside the property are formal gardens - including mature plants and patio areas - along with a hot tub, pond, orchards, a five-acre field and gated driveway with space for numerous vehicles.

There are equestrian facilities including paddocks and a stable block, plus an array of outbuildings.

The prominent outbuilding is the detached barn - with AC - which has been converted into a first floor studio apartment. The ground floor has a music studio which is sound-proofed.

There is also a modern garden room which offers views over the land with large bifold doors.

The listing for this property is online at bit.ly/3Jacil0