Gail Cook owns Pisces Exotic Pets in Somerton, Newport.

She arrived to open the shop yesterday morning and was greeted by a large recycling box.

However, it hadn't been left there for bin day as inside were a pair of boa constrictors.

The snakes had been left on the doorstep of Pisces Exotic Pets seemingly overnight in freezing temperatures.

"I came to the shop to open up, found that big plastic box in front of my door," said Ms Cook.

"By the size of the box I knew there had to be something big in there.

"When I opened it I found the boas."

Snakes, like all reptiles, are cold blooded and so need to be kept warm at all times.

As well as the cold, Ms Cook said she noticed the snakes were also suffering from parasites.

"I didn't see it yesterday because they were so cold, but today I've noticed they are absolutely covered in snake mites," she said.

She said the snakes "so far are fine".

"I know things are bad all round at the moment, but that's no excuse for how these snakes were treated," she said.