The biker suffered a fracture dislocation of his ankle on Sunday, March 12.

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team treated him with pain relief and splinted immobilisation.

The crews then carried him by stretcher off the mountain for onward transportation to hospital.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team attending the injured man (Image: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team)

The mountain rescue services were called to a steep mountainside area above the village of Ynysddu, Caerphilly.

A spokesperson for the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said: “We send him our best wishes for a full recovery, and we hope he’s back on his bike soon.”

This month the teams are focusing on cliff face stretcher lowers and raises by practising improvements to equipment and techniques for future “technical” rescues.