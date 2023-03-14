The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of South Wales which could see up to 100mm of rain.
The yellow weather warning comes as heavy rainfalls are expected to cause flooding resulting in difficult travel conditions.
It covers parts of South Wales including Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.
The warning comes into force at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday, March 15) and lasts until 3pm Thursday, March 16.
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to heavy rainfalls being likely to cause difficult travel conditions including flooding on roads and reduced visibility.
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Rain is expected to set in during Wednesday evening, turning particularly heavy and persistent overnight, especially over south-west facing hills.
"40-70mm is likely quite widely, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100mm of rain.
"The rain will be coupled with generally windy conditions which is likely to further reduce visibility from spray.
"Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday afternoon."
Everywhere in Wales affected by Met Office ice warning
This is every region of Wales that is set to be affected by heavy rainfalls under the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Caerphilly
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Torfaen
- Wrexham
For tips on how to stay safe during heavy rainfalls and storms visit the Met Office website.
