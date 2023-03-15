Steve Reynolds, Owner of Slipping Jimmy’s Bar and Grill in High Street, says he has two or three parking fines a month for parking in a designated loading bay near his bar.

High Street in Newport city centre became pedestrianised in July 2020 after Newport city council restricted access for businesses to unload stock between 6am and 10am.

Mr Reynolds was told by the council to park in the 24/7 carpark in Queensway and, despite legally parking yards away from his bar, he's a fined for parking in the parking bay.

He said: “I have issues with coaches parking in the loading bay. I was parked there on Saturday and received a ticket as apparently I took too long to unload.

“That’s why I was issued with a parking ticket. I average two or three tickets a month in the three years the council took over the parking.

“Before that it was the police, and they had a bit of common sense, and they can see you are unloading and leave you to it.”

Despite there being no signs or warnings of time limits at the loading bay outside his bar, Mr Reynolds was still issued with a fine.

He added: “The PCOS are walking up the high street and before you can say anything to them, they have already taken the photo and written the ticket.

“They can see I have the boot and doors open, unloading stock and have told them I will only be five minutes and then I’ll move the van but they don’t care.”

Mr Reynolds has also expressed his concerns about the council's plan to transform Newport’s Old Green Roundabout.

The plans show the loading bay he currently uses to unload goods will be transformed into a cycle lane.

The lack of parking in the area has affected other businesses who share his struggles to unload goods to their establishments.

He added: “They are taking away the bay and putting a cycle lane in, you can imagine all the problems it will cause for the businesses in the area with deliveries for that end of town.

A Spokesperson for Newport City Council said:"Restrictions on vehicles accessing the pedestrianised High Street have been in place for a number of years.

"More than two years ago, the hours of access were changed to 6am to 10am each day to improve safety for visitors, including those using the outside hospitality areas in High Street.

"The suggestion that the wardens have been instructed not to book vehicles incorrectly using the loading bay in Queensway is categorically not true. Enforcement continues to take place.

"A consultation is taking place on major travel improvements in the city centre but no decisions have been made.

"We would encourage people to have their say before the deadline on 6 April at https://haveyoursay.tfw.wales/newport-central-travel-improvements

"There is also another loading bay available in Bridge Street between the hours of 7am and 7pm which can be used by those making deliveries."