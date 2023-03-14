Gwent Police have confirmed that a section of the A4046 Park Road will be closed for several hours on Wednesday, March 15.

The closure – between the Garden Festival roundabout and the junction with Festival Drive – will be in place as investigations continue in to a crash which saw a motorbike rider taken to hospital in December.

At the time, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Park Road, Ebbw Vale, at around 12.10pm on Thursday, December 8.

“The collision involved a silver Vauxhall and a motorbike.

"The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and the rider, a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The road will be closed between 10am and 2pm.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said there would be a “small amount of disruption” while the investigations take place.

“As part of enquiries into a road traffic collision which happened on the A4046 Park Road, Ebbw Vale, on Thursday, December 8, officers will be carrying out a reconstruction of the incident later this week,” said the force spokesperson.

“Between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, March 15, a road closure will be in place between the Garden Festival roundabout and the junction of Festival Drive.

“Diversions will be in place between those times. Thank you for your patience and co-operation while we carry out the work.”