Corey Barnett, 27, was shipping heroin into South Wales while Jordan Lewis, 29, and Karrar Sheblan, 38, were involved in trafficking cocaine.

They are due to be sentenced later this month.

Brothers KC Kelly, 22, and Kyle Kelly, 18, who played “junior roles”, were handed suspended custodial sentences at Newport Crown Court.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Barnett was working with two separate gangs.

The first was an organised crime group based in the Corporation Road and Cromwell Road areas of Newport.

That gang was brought to justice following a police investigation codenamed Operation Braddock.

Barnett's fellow defendants were jailed for more than 30 years in May 2021.

The second group involved him and Lewis, of Conway Road, Newport, and Sheblan, KC Kelly and Kyle Kelly, all from Glyn Collen, Pentwyn, Cardiff.

MORE NEWS: Drink-driver sped at 110mph after looking for his dog who’d jumped out of the window

That police investigation was called Operation Jericho and all five defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

EncroChat mobile phones were used by the gang to send encrypted messages but their criminal enterprise, like hundreds of others, was brought crashing down when the system was cracked in July 2020.

Multi kilogram amounts of class A drugs were brought into Newport and Cardiff by them.

Mr Cobbe said: “Corey Barnett was sourcing drugs from the Midlands.”

Barnett and Lewis played “middle tear roles” within the gang while Sheblan was the most senior member, he added.

When the police raided the Kelly brothers’ home, they found £31,000 in cash hidden down a drain stashed inside a toilet bag.

Ben Waters, representing Barnett, said the defendant was a family man who had been in custody since July 2020 and asked for his guilty pleas to be taken into account.

Jonathan Elystan Rees KC, for father-of-two Lewis, said his client had no relevant previous convictions “and shown remorse for those whose lives are blighted by drug use”.

Matthew Buckland, representing KC Kelly, said he was an assistant manager with a fast food business

Leonard Smith, KC, mitigating for Kyle Kelly, told the court: “He’s a good lad from a good family.

“He was exploited by experienced drug dealers when he was just 16.”

KC Kelly was jailed for two years but suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Kyle Kelly was sent to a young offender institution for 12 months but suspended for six months.

Judge Richard Williams said he would sentence Barnett, Lewis and Sheblan on March 27 and they were remanded in custody.