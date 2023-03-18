South Wales won the highest number of gold medals of all Welsh regions, with competitors studying at Cardiff and Vale College, Bridgend College, Coleg Cymoeed and Coleg Gwent.

An awards ceremony took place virtually, where winners were able to receive acknowledgement for the demonstration of their skills and hard work.

Gold medallist Luke Jones, who competed in the plumbing and heating category, said: “The immediate aftermath of the competition was great. You put a lot of hard work into a timed and pressured task so standing back to see the result at the end is really rewarding.”

“As an apprentice, competing has developed my skills on site and improved my time management. It is brilliant to win and see the hard work pay off. I think my work is at a high standard but so was everyone’s. The competition was tough.”

Lucie Price, silver medallist in the creative makeup category, said: "I’ve really enjoyed competing. It has developed my confidence both personally and professionally by interacting with like-minded contestants and gaining so many new skills.

“The brief was so open, it really allowed me to express my creativity. I even used the images from my final competition look in a university application, and I got in!

“I would definitely recommend Skills Competition Wales to other people. It’s a perfect way to build up to other competitions like WorldSkills too.”

The finalists of Skills Competition Wales will have the opportunity to compete in the national and international competitions of WorldSkills UK, EuroSkills and WorldSkills International, subject to a pending round of applications. Applications for this year’s WorldSkills UK competitions close later this month.

Next year, Lyon, France will be hosting the 47th International WorldSkills competition otherwise known as the ‘Skills Olympics’.

Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething said: “Skills Competition Wales is an excellent platform for young people to challenge themselves and put their skills to the test.

“Having supported and attended several of the competitions in the past, I have seen first-hand the amazing talent Wales has to offer. I was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of the participants. Their passion for their craft was evident as they put their best foot forward and competed for top honours.

“It is inspiring to witness young people take pride in what they do and strive to be the very best versions of themselves. Programmes like Skills Competition Wales help to promote a culture of growth and excellence at every level.

“I’d like to congratulate each and every competitor on their accomplishments this far. Each of you have a very exciting journey ahead.

“I’d like to congratulate each and every competitor on their accomplishments this far; each of you has a very exciting journey ahead.”

Mari Lovgreen, who introduced the winners alongside fellow presenter Ameer Davies-Rana during the celebration event, added: "It's been lovely to be a part of the Skills Competition Wales awards for yet another year.

“It’s not often that you get so many talented young people together under one roof, so to be able to host the event virtually and have all the competitors’ friends and families join us to celebrate was a really special occasion.”

For more information on Skills Competition Wales and to be in with a chance to represent your country in 2023, visit inspiringskills.gov.wales/