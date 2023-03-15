Darcy Ross’ father Haydn Ross issued a heartfelt Facebook tribute to his daughter adding that “words can’t describe the way I feel losing you so young.”

Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Crash victim Darcy Ross (Image: Wales News Service)

Crash victim Darcy Ross. Picture: Wales News Service

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The Facebook post said: “My beautiful daughter Darcy Jane Ross.

“Words can’t describe the way I feel losing you so young, memories of my beautiful baby to the stunning lady you turned into - your smile I will never forget and will cherish forever.

“Tears are flowing even as I write this as my heart has been broken.

“From a young age you would always be smiling and laughing, being cheeky, choppsy to everyone but that was you all over.

Darcy was one of three people who died in the crash (Image: Newsquest)

Darcy was one of three people who died in the crash. Picture: Newsquest

“Your sense of humour, personality and beautiful face is something Dada will cherish forever.

“Love you my beautiful stunning Darcy.

“Your forever loving heartbroken Dad.

“My self and my family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all their kind wishes, cards and flowers at this difficult time.”

Tommy Stanton also issued a heartfelt message to Darcy on Facebook saying that she was “the first girl to steal my heart and my heart you will have forever.”

The Facebook post said: “To my Darcy. I could write a book on all the special memories you have given me, the first girl to steal my heart and my heart you will have forever.

Darcy Ross, Eve Smith and Rafel Jeanne died in the collision (Image: Newsquest)

Darcy Ross, Eve Smith and Rafel Jeanne died in the collision. Picture: Newsquest

“The biggest blue eyes you had me lost in, you had the look to make anyones head turn but your personality is what made you so special, you could light up a room and put a smile on anyones face with your ways, you was one of a kind there will never be another Darcy Ross, the wild child, you truly blessed this earth and proved to me what love was.

“From all the travelling we done, all the takeaways and restaurants we eat at, the nights out and the nights in we had I just want you to know you made me the happiest person on this earth.

“I wish we never ended on a bad note but we both knew how much we loved each other; You was the girl version of me and I was boy version of you, we had a crazy love that was real, that’s why we couldn’t be broken.

“My best friend, my right arm, you taught me so much about life, you’ve been there for me through everything and since you’ve left us my days have been numb.

“I will never be the same person again, but I will make you proud I promise.

“You will shine my world till the end. Forever me and you.

“I love you baby girl, from your boy Tommy tiger.”

Darcy Ross’ friend Jessica Griffiths has launched a raffle on Facebook to raise funds for the victim's funeral.

On Friday it was revealed that a six person was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

South Wales Police have now said that they can confirm the time of the collision as 2.03am on Saturday, March 4.