Thomas Bates, 30, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Thursday, March 2 in Tesco in Chepstow.

Mr Bates is from the Stourport-on-Severn area, and has links to Chepstow.

Thomas Bates has been reported missing since March 2. (Image: via West Mercia Police)

On Sunday, Gwent Police appealed for a man who was seen speaking with Mr Bates outside the store to come forward.

“This man is believed to be witness and may hold information which could assist our enquiries,” a force spokesperson said.

Gwent Police have said the man has now come forward and “is assisting officers with their enquiries”.

Mr Bates has now been missing for 12 days, and his relatives are “extremely concerned” for his welfare.

He was originally the subject of a missing persons appeal by West Mercia Police, but the search has now expanded into the Gwent area.

Before he was spotted at the Tesco store in Chepstow, he was previously seen in Lydney in Gloucestershire, in a blue and silver coloured Hyundai I40, registration number EX67 CXZ, on March 2.

Mr Bates is described as a white, 5ft 9in (175cm) tall, with a shaved head, and tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, a light grey hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, also quoting 2300076532.

Mr Bates is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm he is safe and well.