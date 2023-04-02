Garry Mould moved into the downstairs flat in St Johns Road in Maindee, which is managed by housing provider Pobl, in June 2021.

Prior to moving downstairs, Mr Mould lived in the upstairs flat, but had to move due to issues with mould.

Two years after moving into the downstairs flat in 2021, the problem with mould has now re-occurred.

In January this year, he noticed mould appearing throughout the property which has damaged some of his belongings.

The mould has caused damaged to both bedroom carpets, along with wooden bedroom furniture which he is currently in debt for, and can't replace.

Garry Mould (Image: Garry Mould)

Mould damage to bedroom funiture. Picture: Garry Mould

“It’s not just on the wall, it's on the floorboard, the carpet of my bedroom is ruined and my bedroom furniture which I am in debt for,” he said.

“On Sunday, I saw it in my daughter’s room and had to rip up the carpet as it was damaged. I reported this issue on January 9 and it is still there.

“I phoned the surveyors who do the repairs to ask when they are replacing the floorboards in the bedroom, they told me there was no job on the system and I have waited two months.”

Garry Mould (Image: Garry Mould)

Green mould spores damage chest of drawers. Picture: Garry Mould

Now, the father of one is living out of his living room due to the severity of mould in his bedroom, which is having a significant impact on his health.

Mr Mould, who suffers with asthma, has gone from using his purple Seretide pump twice a day to a regular basis to help with his breathing.

He added: “I have to sleep in my living room because of my asthma and I am having to take my pump more than twice a day because of the mould and the smell.

“I was diagnosed with asthma ten years ago, and they know it’s dangerous for my health but are not doing anything.

"It has taken me two months to get them to understand that it is all in the flooring.

“Before they repaired the outside, there was a gap between the concrete and the bay window and water was getting in through there.

Garry Mould (Image: Garry Mould)

Black spores of mould found under carpets on floorboards. Picture: Garry Mould.

“They have filled that in, but they still haven’t done anything for the inside.

"Now I am left waiting for an answer when repairs will be carried out.

“My mental health is really suffering because nobody is telling what is going on and I don’t know what to do.”

A spokesperson for Pobl said: "After the customer raised initial concerns about damp and mould at the property in January, work was undertaken to resolve external issues which included replacing a blocked downpipe and repointing of brick work.

"Mr Mould was offered a damp and mould wash and repaint to repair the affected area, along with use of a dehumidifier, which he declined as he believes the water is coming through the floorboards and not the wall.

"Accordingly, we have commissioned a damp survey from external experts to further look at the issue and once we have their report will be able to discuss the outcome and next steps with the customer.

"We are absolutely committed to finding a satisfactory resolution as soon as possible and apologise to Mr Mould for any inconvenience this issue may have caused."