Emergency services were called at around 11.20am on Monday, March 13 to the blast at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Two adults and a child were taken to the Emergency Department at Morriston Hospital, while one man was confirmed to have died.

South Wales Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died in the explosion as 68-year-old Brian Davies.

Detective inspector Carl Price said: “Our thoughts remain with Brian’s family and friends, at what is a very difficult time for them, and those who have been injured following the explosion.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these enquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies including the Health and Safety Executive.

“The patience and understanding of local residents on Clydach Road, and the wider community in Morriston, is very much appreciated while this work remains ongoing.”

Mr Davies’ family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The child and one of the adults were treated and have since been discharged from hospital. The second adult was admitted with trauma injuries and is in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Two properties were extensively damaged and other neighbouring properties were also damaged.

Last night, the number of households unable to return home due to structural damage, roads being blocked by debris and concerns over the safety of the gas main, was reduced from more than 200 to less than 30.

Those who needed emergency accommodation overnight were supported by the local authority.