In September, councils will receive new powers allowing them to slash speed limits on so-called “restricted roads” as part of new measures the government said would improve road safety.

It will be up to each council in Wales how and where to enforce the new speed limits, and there is no obligation for local authorities to make all of its roads 20mph

In Newport, however, the council has already started putting up empty road sign poles ahead of the law change.

Empty road signs poles have been installed across Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The government has now proposed some roads in Gwent will be exempt from the new 20mph default speed limit.

These are all sections of trunk roads which are maintained by the government, rather than by councils.

The government said exemptions to the 20mph law could be made “where strong evidence exists that higher speeds are safe”.

Some parts of Gwent have been used in trials of 20mph speed limit schemes.

It has now proposed continuing with a 30mph speed limit on the following roads:

A section of the A48 in Chepstow, known locally as Newport Road, from Highbeech roundabout to shortly before the junction with Lawrence Road;

Another section of the A48 in Chepstow, known as Mount Pleasant Road, from near its junction with Garden City Way to near its junction with Upper Church Street;

Part of the A40 in Abergavenny that is known as Monmouth Road, from its junction with Station Road to a point near its junction with Gobannium Way;

Another section of the A40 in Abergavenny, known as Brecon Road, from near its junction with Red Barn Lane to near its junction with Knoll Gardens;

Five areas of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road around Brynmawr Junction, including various entry and exit slip-roads;

Several approaches to the A465 at Glanbaiden Junction;

A stretch of the A465 in Llanfoist, connection to its junction with Westgate roundabout;

A part of the A465 at Saleyard Junction, including where it meets Main Road and Station Road.

The plans are now out for consultation until March 29 and can be viewed online at the Welsh Government website.

Are 20mph speed limits enforceable in Wales?





The Welsh Government has announced the police in Wales will “continue to enforce all roads”.

“We have been working closely with the police to develop an enforcement strategy which we believe makes our roads safer for all users,” the government said.

The new 20mph speed limits will come into force in Wales on September 17 this year.

From that date any “restricted road” – roads where pedestrians and cyclists mix with vehicles “in a frequent manner” – will have a speed limit of 20 mph unless a different speed limit is set by the local council.