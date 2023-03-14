Lloyd Copeland, 26, from Abergavenny is alleged to have knocked her out at a Holiday Inn in Birmingham following a Gerry Cinnamon gig at the NEC.

The defendant told a jury he had prevented the woman from self-harming when she tried to cut herself with a shard of glass in the bathroom.

Newport Crown Court heard the couple had argued after Copeland received a text message from an ex-girlfriend called Bronwen.

The prosecution claims the defendant left the complainant unconscious after he forced her on to a bed causing her to bang her head against a wall.

Copeland told the jury he and the woman had travelled up to Birmingham from Abergavenny to see Gerry Cinnamon on September 26, 2021.

“I was really excited. We were both big fans of him,” he said. “We were looking forward to it.”

Jurors were told things had soured between the couple when Copeland received the message from his ex right at the end of the concert.

“She (the complainant) slapped me in the face,” the defendant said. “She was absolutely enraged, jealous and angry.

“It was a step too far.”

Back at the hotel room, Copeland said, he heard a “smash” in the bathroom and saw the alleged victim trying to cut herself with broken glass.

He told the court he managed to disarm her after a struggle before they both tumbled into the bath with him landing on top of her.

“I managed to get the glass off her,” Copeland said to his barrister Tom Roberts while giving his evidence in chief.

“I said, ‘What the f*** are you doing babe?’

“That was when she broke down in tears.

“Watching a girl hurting herself is not a good thing to do.

She was apologising and said, ‘I’ve gone too far.’”

Copeland told the court he believed bruises she sustained might have been caused during the tussle.

The defendant is accused of a second alleged assault against her three days later when they were back in Abergavenny.

Prosecutor Bethan Evans told the jury earlier in the trial he pushed her up against a wall before dragging her out of his mother’s flat causing her to hit her head on a concrete floor.

Copeland is also accused of a third allegation of assault.

This is allegedly against the woman’s ex-husband who came with her to collect belongings from his flat.

The defendant said: “He was squeezing my testicles so I punched him in the eye,”

“He let go and whimpered off after that.”

Copeland, of Highfield Crescent, denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the woman and one charge of assault by beating against the man.

The trial continues.