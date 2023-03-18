Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips launched their first venture, Tin Can Kitchen in Newport, in May 2020 - despite the challenges of a global pandemic they managed to offer a "street food inspired takeaway delivery service."

The unique business is based in a shipping container at the car park of What! Stores in Rogerstone and - in November 2021 - was joined by pizza place Al Forno based in a separate shipping container.

The business owners hoped to create a food court in Newport but - when plans were refused - they opted to offer a taste of Tin Can Kitchen further afield instead.

Six months ago, they launched a second Tin Can Kitchen on Llantarnam Road in Cwmbran.

Just like the Newport venue it features a state-of-the art kitchen within a shipping container (20ft wide and 10ft tall) with a menu including burgers, burritos, hot dogs and more - including kids meals, healthy choices and sides.

There are also monthly promotions with March focused on pizza inspired street food (in collaboration with Al Forno).

“We used to deliver to Cwmbran, and it was popular,” said Mr Phillips.

"We decided that instead of the food court we would open a second venue in Cwmbran when the time was right.

“The opening week went really well and our Cwmbran one was even busier than the one in Newport.

He added that business for the Cwmbran Tin Can Kitchen is “growing steadily” despite there being lots of competition in the area; he believes this is down to a range of choices and “great value”.

“We’ve had great feedback since launching with mostly five stars,” continued Mr Phillips.

“We’re not perfect, but we will always reach out and put things right.”

Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran was “very busy” over the festive period attracting customers from various walks of life – including staff at Grange Hospital.

Mr Phillips and Mr Fallon hope their next move will be to open a third Tin Can Kitchen in Caerphilly, but these plans are still in the pipeline.

To celebrate six months of their Cwmbran venture they're offering a 20 per cent off coupon code to use via the Tin Can Kitchen website only (not via JustEat or Uber Eats).

The code TCKCWM2 can be used here and is valid until March 31, 2023.

This code goes not grant free shipping and cannot be used in conjunction with other coupons or deals.