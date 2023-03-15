Potholes are generally formed when water which has seeped underneath a road surface freezes, expanding in size and pushing against and cracking the surface of the road. And, following heavy rain and snow over the past week, a number of holes have appeared in Malpas Road - one of the city's busiest routes.

Michael Enea, from St Julians, said he had reported the potholes to Newport City Council at the weekend.

The Conservative campaigner said: "I noticed on Saturday that extremely deep pot holes appeared on Malpas Road.

"I logged the dangerous potholes to the council and emailed local councillors, with one replying the issue would be looked into.

"They should have been repaired 24 hours after appearing. If a motorcyclist was driving along the road at night and didn't see them it could potentially cause serious injuries.

"The chance of a person staying on a motorbike after hitting one are slim.

"They could easily cause an accident in the area as drivers swerve to avoid them to protect their cars from damage."

@maxparkerphoto (Image: @maxparkerphoto)

The dangerous pot holes on Malpas Road. Picture:@maxparkerphoto

Newport City Council have scheduled repairs to the potholes on Malpas Road, which will take place this week after an increase of them across the city.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Due to the severe cold weather, we have been experiencing, we are dealing with an increase of potholes.

“The potholes on Malpas Road are programmed to be repaired this week.”