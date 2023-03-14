The 13-year-old boy, a pedestrian, was hit by a gritter in the town's Lansbury Park Road last week.

He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries thought to be "life-threatening", Gwent Police confirmed today in an update on the case.

Officers arrested the driver of the gritter, a 36-year-old-man, following the collision on Thursday, March 9.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

The gritter driver was later released under investigation while police continue to make enquiries.

A witness appeal remains active and police have urged anyone with information which could help their investigation to come forward.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a crew from the Wales Air Ambulance, also attended the scene of the incident on the morning of March 9.

Police appeal after Caerphilly gritter crash

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8am and 8.30am to contact us," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300076857.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."