Sharkbite Burgers in Cwmbran was launched by couple, Mark ‘Sharkey’ Williams and Natasha Spencer-George during lockdown, offering burgers for collection from their home.

The meals are made from scratch with local ingredients and the menu is constantly changing with additions and monthly specials.

When the Covid pandemic eased the couple were able to open a restaurant - at the Grange industrial estate in Cwmbran - with the official opening taking place on March 26, 2022.

And what a year it has been for the business, which is still proving hugely popular - boasting 98 exclusively positive reviews on Facebook (at the time of publication).

Sharkbite Burgers was also awarded a five food hygiene rating in January 2023. This followed a less positive picture painted in a previous inspection - which the business said was due to a new chef awaiting paperwork and issues with hot water which occurred that day.

The business owners updated their paperwork and made necessary amendments within 24 hours of the visit, requesting another inspection.

The dining area at Sharkbite Burgers has also been revamped since the official launch last March.

“It has always been our dream to create an environment that suits all,” said the dynamic duo on Facebook.

“We wanted to create the perfect mix of comfort and fun!”

The changes ensured that the venue is “family friendly, ‘Instagram-able, warm, eye catching” and can seat more people.

The independent eatery has engaged with local businesses and the community, hosting events including for pancake day and Valentine’s Day event, in which they teamed up with Beth’s Bakes in Newport so couples could enjoy a sweet treat with their meal.

Sharkbite Burgers has also taken part in pop-ups including at Ty Poeth Farm. In the year of it operating from the Cwmbran unit the business has expanded to offer delivery through JustEat and Uber Eats.

The popularity of the family business is shown with it being a finalist in the 'best takeaway' category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards two years in a row - and in the reviews.

At the time of publication, Sharkbite Burgers has five stars on Facebook based on 98 reviews - with every single one recommending it.

What have people said?





A woman – visiting for the first time – said her son is a “big burger fan… [and] said it was the best burger her had tasted” with her other son agreeing. She praised the “clean” venue and “very friendly” staff.

Another visitor – who booked a table of 12 – praised the “spotlessly clean” venue and “friendly staff” adding that her food was “out of this world”.

Another visitor wrote:

“Not only was the food 1,000/1,000 but the service was incredible too.”

One guest said it "knocks spots off other burger places" while another diner said their burger was "easily the best I've ever had."

One review said:

“Only thing that I was disappointed with is that I didn’t order more”

Sharkbite Burgers recommends booking tables, but accepts walk-ins.

For opening times and more visit their website at sharkbiteburgers.com