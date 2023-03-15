Gwent Police were called to a suspected cannabis farm on Commercial Street in the city centre at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, March 14.

Officers could be seen outside the rear of the shops on Commercial Street, in the area around the back of the old Wildings store.

Police officers were spotted outside the rear of the shops on Commercial Street in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Images of the raid showed a line of cannabis plants inside the building.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said the building had been deemed “unsafe to enter”, with the operation continuing throughout the afternoon.

The men, aged 21 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis plants. They remain in custody.

Cannabis plants inside the building. (Image: Supplied)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Commercial Street, Newport, on Tuesday, March 14 at around 12.30pm after receiving reports of a cannabis cultivation.

“Two men, aged 21 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis plant and remain in police custody.

“The building has been deemed unsafe to enter at this time and the incident is ongoing.”