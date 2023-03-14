Works will be taking place overnight at several points along the M4, as well as on both the Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge.

Here is a round-up of all of the planned works this week.

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge

The Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed overnight.

The Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed heading eastbound from 9pm tonight (Tuesday, March 14) to 6am tomorrow (March 15).

Westbound, the bridge will be closed from 10pm on Wednesday, March 15 to 6am the following morning.

These closures are in place for “essential maintenance works”.

M48 Severn Bridge

Cable inspection works are concluding on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The M48 Severn Bridge will be closed for the weekend from 7pm on Friday, March 17 until 6am on Monday, March 20.

The closure is in place to lower and remove the inspection gantries as part of the ongoing cable inspection works.

The eastbound carriageway will then be closed from 7pm on Monday, March 20 to 6am the following morning to remove the traffic management in lane one.

M4 Toll Plaza – Junction 23 Rogiet

The former site of the toll booths on the westbound M4. (Image: Google Street View)

The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 23 and the toll plaza between 9pm tonight (March 14) until 6am tomorrow. Lane three heading westbound will also be closed during this period.

The westbound carriageway on this same section of the M4 will be closed between 9pm on Wednesday, March 15 until 6am the following day. Lane three on the eastbound will also be closed during this period.

These closures are due to “bridge maintenance”.

Diversions will be in place for both of these closures over the M48 Severn Bridge.

The Coldra

The eastbound exit at the Coldra on the M4. (Image: Google Street View)

The on and off slip roads on the eastbound M4 at junction 24, the Coldra, will be closed overnight (8pm until 6am) tonight, on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17.

Westbound, the slip roads will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am) tomorrow and on Thursday, March 16.

The slip road from the eastbound M4 at the Coldra to the northbound A449 will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday, March 15 to 6am the following morning.