Orchard Live revealed Grennan would be coming to Singleton Park on July 23, 2023 with tickets going on sale Friday.

Known for songs including Remind Me, Little Bit of Love and Lionheart featuring Joel Corry, Grennan said he was "buzzing" to be coming to Swansea.

He said: "I'm so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date.

"I can't wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone. Let's go!"

Tom Grennan is due to release a new album in June. (Image: Orchard Live)

Orchard Live's Connor Cupples added: "By bringing the unbelievably talented Tom Grennan to Swansea’s Singleton Park, we are thrilled to complete an amazing weekend of music!

"With a SOLD-OUT show at Cardiff’s Arena last Saturday, Tom shows he’s one of UK music’s real stars."

Grennan is coming off a bumper 2022 which featured BRIT Award nominations, three songs in the Official Big Top 40 biggest songs of the year and sold-out headline tours across the world.

Even fulfilling a boyhood dream of joining the England squad for Soccer Aid 2022, where he was awarded Player of the Match, earning himself a call back for this year's event.

All this was capped off by a 30,000-capacity crowd at Godiva Festival.

This year will see the release of his new album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’, out June 9, 2023, as he continues his rise to becoming one of the hottest headline acts in the UK.

Talking about his new album, Grennan said: "I've called my new album What Ifs & Maybes.

"It's about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what's going to happen. I'm not afraid to jump into the unknown-because it's exciting!

"It's about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose.

"I'm in a new creative space, and I know I'm finally the artist I want to be."

Grennan already boasts four UK top 10 singles and a UK #1 album - ‘Evering Road’.

How to get tickets to Tom Grennan's Singleton Park show?





Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am and will be available from Gigantic.com, Swansea Grand Theatre and SeeTickets.

Sign-up now for direct access to presale tickets 🎟 https://t.co/lgVbvkY44q — Orchard Live (@Orchard_live) March 15, 2023

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets through Orchard Live which opened this morning at 10am.

General admission tickets will be priced from £45.00 (plus fees). While hospitality tickets will be available from £95 (plus fees).

Orchard Live said fans are encouraged not to purchase tickets through secondary ticket sites such as Viagogo.

A spokesperson added: "Tickets are listed at inflated prices and will not be valid for entry to the event."