At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent’s County Borough Council’s Corporate Overview and Performance scrutiny committee on Thursday, March 16, councillors will be given an update on the progress of the council’s building projects worth over £500,000.

Head of community services, Clive Rogers said: “Members of the scrutiny committee have requested that they be kept informed of the progress of projects, particularly where contracts have been affected by additional costs or time overruns.”

At the moment the council has four projects worth over £500,000 on its list.

Two projects are rated green which means that they are on schedule and budget, one is rated blue which means work has been completed.

But one is rated as amber – which means: “There are issues with the project, in respect of cost, time or scope risks.”

This is rating refers to the Lime Avenue – Business and Box units project which should have finished by November 2020.

The report explains that the business units were completed in July 2021 but the Box units will not be finished until May.

This would mean that they are completed 130 weeks behind schedule.

The original cost was £6.508 million and this has now risen to £7.44 million.

Lime Avenue Business Units in Ebbw Vale

The report explains: “Progress on the project was significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Latest contractor’s programme advises completion of the box units by mid-May 2023.

“The additional cost incurred above the original contract cost was as a direct result of the design development of the Box Units to meet the client’s requirement after the first stage contract award.”

Listed as “blue” which means the work has finished, the report also explains why remedial work on the Grade II-listed Newtown Bridge, also known as the Big Arch in Ebbw Vale were completed late and over budget.

The repairs to the Big Arch were budgeted for £1.016 million but the final bill is £1.202 million.

It was also supposed to be ready by July, but work was finally completed in September 2022.

The report said: “A contract was to undertaken for strengthening work to the arch in the form of steel reinforcement and also grouting to the arch ring to provide a water controlled barrier.

“Both repair methods were initially approved and accepted by Cadw and listed building approval granted.”

The report adds that once “on site trials” of the repair method started, Cadw, the Welsh Government historic environment service: “were not satisfied with the aesthetic appearance of the repairs and would not accept them as they are not within keeping of the original fabric of the arch.”

The report explains that extra costs will be borne by the Highways Capital Improvements programme.

The projects that are ranked green and currently on schedule and budget are:

The £13.05 million new Glyncoed Primary School and Childcare Facility which is on schedule to be completed in January 2024.

The £5.645 million “Regain 2” new offices at Mill Lane, The Works, in Ebbw Vale- worth £5.645 million is also on schedule to be completed by August.

Comments from the scrutiny meeting will be fed back to the Blaenau Gwent Cabinet who will discuss the plan at a meeting in April.