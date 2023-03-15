A protest against 'ecocide’ in the River Wye wove its way through Chepstow on Sunday, March 12.

Activists from the Save the Wye Coalition, Extinction Rebellion Forest of Dean and Foresters against Fowling joined concerned individuals and the Forest XR Rhythms Samba band to highlight the "almost terminal" condition of the river.

The marchers also sought to draw attention to and question whether commercial policies practised by several large companies such as Tesco can be changed to avert a "complete ecological disaster".

The march, the group has said, centered on "highlighting to the connections between the over-development of intensive chicken farming in the River Wye catchment area and the consequent destructive effect of high levels of phosphates on river ecology".

There was also the issue of the link with import of soya grown in Brazil which has been at the expense of large-scale deforestation.

Those taking part in the march in Chepstow handed out leaflets to encourage people to "use their consumer power to think about changing their purchasing choices".

Songs were sung and speeches made to appeal to people to join their cause.

The procession through the town was headed by a protestor dressed as "the deity River Wye" and another of the activists dressed as a chicken.

The protestors chanted slogans such as "stop killing the Wye" and "Wye, Tesco, Wye?"

Save the Wye Coalition activist Rachel Bomford said: "The systemic pollution of the Wye has many sources but the prime driver is manure spreading from intensively reared livestock, in particular intensive poultry units in the Upper Wye catchment.

"This is where Tesco sources its cheap chicken and some of its eggs.

"We are asking Tesco to live up to their environmental promises and to stop selling food which is killing the River Wye."

Gloucestershire County Councillor Chris Mcfarling said: "Unfortunately, it is a stark choice between cheap chicken or losing the River Wye."

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Protecting and maintaining water quality and biodiversity in our supply chains is an important priority within our supplier partnerships, and we’re committed to playing our part in ensuring the protection of the River Wye, alongside other actors across the food industry.

“We continue to engage with suppliers and stakeholders across all agricultural sectors in the region as part of the Wye Agri-Food Partnership and have encouraged all of our suppliers to sign up to the Water Roadmap as part of the Courtauld Commitment 2030, which looks to reduce water pollution in key sourcing regions, including the Wye & Usk catchment.

“In partnership with WWF, we have funded some of the work of the Wye & Usk Foundation to tackle water pollution in the area. They work directly with a number of our suppliers on implementing nature-based solutions, including tree planting, as well as supporting farmers to test soils and implement on-farm best practice that all help reduce pollution in the River Wye.”