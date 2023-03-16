Steven Roberts intends to build an “eco home” which would be “highly sustainable” and built “off grid utilising the latest environmentally friendly technologies,” according to the planning application.

The new house, for the applicant and his wife, would replace an existing agricultural outbuilding and the applicant would also manage the four glamping pods from their new home.

The field has an existing access from the north side of Coch Y North Road, at Pantygasseg near Pontypool, and it’s claimed providing four glamping pods would have minimal impact on the highway and existing access while supporting the local tourism industry.

The site is also near existing residential houses at Bush Terrace and the Mountain View House care home.

According to a statement submitted with the planning application: “A range of holiday-goers would benefit from a relaxing stay within this beautiful, tranquil setting. The site location lies adjacent to equestrian, walking and cycling provision and the Tirpentwys Local Nature Reserve, providing associated leisure, health and wellbeing opportunities.”

It lists local leisure activities including the dry ski slope, parks, water sports, nature reserves, castles, golf courses and Big Pit as attractions that would benefit from tourism accommodation and says the site is also served by the local bus service.

A detailed landscaping scheme will be submitted as part of the application but the applications states there is a commitment to “securing the maintenance and enhancement of biodiversity” and that “rewilding enhancements would cover more than 10 per cent of the site area”.