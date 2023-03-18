A FORMER school caretaker’s bungalow is to be converted for use as a school office.
A planning application, submitted by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cardiff and Monmouth, sought change of use permission from residential to allow St Davids RC Primary and Nursery School in Caldicot Way, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran to use the building as office space.
A small ramp, to make the building wheelchair accessible will also be added, as well as bat and bird boxes to comply with national planning policy that requires biodiversity enhancement at every scale of development.
Torfaen Borough Council planners approved the application.
