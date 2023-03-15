The incident happened on Bryn Road in Cefn Fforest at around 8.30am today (Wednesday, March 15).

Gwent Police were called, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The collision involved a Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Transporter van.

The driver of the Honda Jazz, a 93-year-old-man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with serious injuries.

The incident is ongoing and the road remains closed in both directions.