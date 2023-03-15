A MAN in his 90s has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after a rush-hour crash near Blackwood this morning.
The incident happened on Bryn Road in Cefn Fforest at around 8.30am today (Wednesday, March 15).
Gwent Police were called, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The collision involved a Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Transporter van.
The driver of the Honda Jazz, a 93-year-old-man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with serious injuries.
The incident is ongoing and the road remains closed in both directions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here