The new traders at Cwmbran Centre include a beauty salon and a nail salon, and there will also be a new home for a local crystal shop which is moving into a central location.

DT Crystal Creations is relocating to Cwmbran from Caerleon, after agreeing a five-year lease.

Owners Holly Havelot and Michael Stoole say they are now fitting out, with the aim of opening by the end of March.

"The dream has always been to eventually trade from Cwmbran town, we are lucky enough that the perfect unit became available," Ms Havelot said.

"We have had amazing feedback from our customers in Caerleon and can’t wait for the people of Cwmbran to try our products. This is a huge step up in our business journey - we are excited for our future in Cwmbran."

The shop, at 24 The Parade, will sell a range of products, including crystals and handmade home fragrance products such as wax melts, carpet freshener, vacuum cleaner discs and room sprays.

Other arrivals include USA Nails, which will open at 34 The Parade, on Monday, March 20.

Owner Emma Nguyen has created two jobs and agreed a five-year lease for the premises, for what is her first business venture.

At USA Nails, she will provide a range of nail technician services, including manicures, pedicures, extensions and Biab (builder gel).

Also opening is Ooh La La Hair and Beauty, at 14 Monmouth Walk, after agreeing a five-year lease for the shop.

Who are the new owners of Cwmbran Centre?





Cwmbran Centre was bought last year by LCP Group, a national commercial property and investment company.

Alex Williams, of LCP, said: “After welcoming more than 20 new shops to the centre over the past 15 months, we are thrilled that three more retailers have decided to make their home at Cwmbran Centre.

“Our hard work is paying off, with footfall increasing significantly, thanks to the diverse range of stores for all ages. There’s no doubt that Cwmbran Centre is thriving.”

In 2022, Cwmbran Centre welcomed 19.75 million people, an eight per cent increase on the previous year.

LCP's most recent Cwmbran Centre customer survey, which was published in November, showed that local shoppers wanted to see pet shops, fashionwear, greengrocers, restaurants, a bakery and homeware options, alongside more niche requests including an angling shop and a tanning salon.

Owners LCP have also acquired the neighbouring leisure complex, Leisure@Cwmbran.

That site contains an eight-screen Vue cinema, 20-lane Hollywood Bowl complex, and six restaurant units, including a Harvester, German Doner Kebab and Pepe’s Peri Peri.

A tanning salon, gym and an independent college are also on the leisure site.