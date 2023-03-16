KYSHAN TREY-JAMILE STOCK, 23, of Kirby Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a moped without insurance on St Vincent Road on October 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNA GOOLD, 29, of Trinity View, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4596 Caerleon Road on September 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

DYLAN KEANE, 27, of Beechfield Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A4042 Usk Way on September 18, 2022.

DANIEL ROBERT WRIGHT, 34, of Malthouse Close, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA MCDONALD, 55, of Ridgeway, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHARON BANCROFT, 61, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, on October 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DENISE HEARE, 65, of Orchid Drive, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE HENSHALL, 45, of Caldy Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on August 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARA DANIELS, 34, of Hunt Place, Barry, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on October 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

KAI DEREK JONES, 46, of Derwen Close, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Tir-Y-Berth Industrial Estate on November 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GHULAM HUSSAIN, 45, of Potter Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARIUS FEKETE, 23, of Trinity Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.