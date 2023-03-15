In February 2022 Iestyn Lloyd Jones, 55, was jailed for five years and six months for causing the death by dangerous driving of grandmother Shirley Cullerton.

He also received a concurrent sentence for causing serious injury to Mrs Cullerton’s husband Michael.

Jones, of Old Tram Road, Tafarnau Bach, Tredegar, had denied the charges but was convicted by a jury at Newport Crown Court.

The court heard that Jones, an electronics lecturer and sheep farmer, took his eyes off the road for a few seconds while driving on the A4046 near Ebbw Vale in July, 2019, and veered into the path of the Cullerton’s car.

At the scene Jones told witnesses he had been “messing around” with his radio, but in court he claimed that had been earlier in the journey.

Now a Fitness to Practise Committee of the Education Workforce Council has removed him from the register. He cannot apply to be restored to the register before four years and three months has elapsed.

If he does not apply to be restored he will remain prohibited indefinitely.

In a victim impact statement written by Mr and Mrs Cullerton's son Paul on behalf of the family, read at the hearing by his wife Emma, said: “July 6, 2019, was the day our lives changed forever and the heart of our family was taken away from us.

"We’ve been living in a nightmare ever since.

“Every day we are filled with anger, sadness, grief and many other overwhelming emotions.

"I continuously feel like I have forgotten something and like I have this very big whole inside me that I know will never be filled.

“If I had a bad day I would always ring my mum and she would always be there and know what to say to make everything okay.

"All I want to do is make that phone call, but she won’t be there to answer.”