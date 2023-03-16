Lisa Case pleaded guilty to committing the charge in the city last month.

The defendant, of Morris Street, Newport, carried out the offence on February 24.

She did so by “urinating in the street in front of members of the public”, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Case was conditionally discharged for six months.

The 39-year-old was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

She agreed to pay the total amount of £111 in full by April 10.