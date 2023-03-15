POLICE are appealing for information after a number of bottles of alcohol were stolen in an alleged break-in at a Newport bar on Sunday evening.
At 10pm on Sunday, March 12, the Pod bar in Rodney Road was burgled after having their windows smashed.
CCTV footage from the business appears to show a man smashing the window with a hammer to gain entry to the establishment. It also shows a man proceeding to the bar to take bottles of alcohol.
The footage has been passed on to Gwent Police for further investigation.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We had a call at 6.40am yesterday morning reporting a burglary at the Pod Restaurant, enquires are on-going, including the review of CCTV footage material.
CCTV footage of the break-in at The Pod. Picture: The Pod
“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2300081152, or you can direct message police on Facebook or Twitter.”
The burglary comes a month after other local businesses in the area - Vittorios, Rogue Fox Coffee House and The Octopus Lounge - were broken into, with hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol stolen.
Police have confirmed the break-in at the Pod is not being linked to any other offences at this time.
Enquires into the break-ins at Vittorios and the Rogue Coffee house are still ongoing.
