At 10pm on Sunday, March 12, the Pod bar in Rodney Road was burgled after having their windows smashed.

CCTV footage from the business appears to show a man smashing the window with a hammer to gain entry to the establishment. It also shows a man proceeding to the bar to take bottles of alcohol.

The footage has been passed on to Gwent Police for further investigation.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We had a call at 6.40am yesterday morning reporting a burglary at the Pod Restaurant, enquires are on-going, including the review of CCTV footage material.

The Pod (Image: The Pod)

CCTV footage of the break-in at The Pod. Picture: The Pod

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2300081152, or you can direct message police on Facebook or Twitter.”

The burglary comes a month after other local businesses in the area - Vittorios, Rogue Fox Coffee House and The Octopus Lounge - were broken into, with hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol stolen.

Police have confirmed the break-in at the Pod is not being linked to any other offences at this time.

Enquires into the break-ins at Vittorios and the Rogue Coffee house are still ongoing.