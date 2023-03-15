Jeremy Hunt was previously the Health Secretary under David Cameron and Theresa May.

The Conservative MP for South West Surrey assumed the senior treasury position after the previous Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by Liz Truss after damaging the economy.

As Jeremy Hunt continues to steer the British economy, how much is he worth and how does this compare to previous postholders?

(PA) Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is a Conservative MP for South West Surrey (Image: PA)

What does the Chancellor of the Exchequer do?





The Chancellor is the government's chief financial minister and is responsible for raising revenue through taxation or borrowing and controlling public spending.

This makes the Chancellor one of the most senior ministers in the government with the Prime Minister being its head.

In recent years, the position has been held by a number of figures such as Gordon Brown, George Osborne, Philip Hammond, Rishi Sunak and Kwasi Kwarteng.

What is Jeremy Hunt's net worth?

Jeremy Hunt's net worth is estimated to be around £14 million, according to reports by the Express.

While the exact figure as of 2023 is not totally clear, it is obvious he is well off but not as wealthy as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who also held the position under Boris Johnson.

(PA) The position of Chancellor was previously held by Kwasi Kwarteng (Image: PA)

How did Jeremy Hunt make his money?





The majority of this money appears to come from the selling of shares in an education company called Hotcourses in 2017, which he helped found.

He has also worked in the private sector such as when he held a job as a management consultant.

Through his role as an MP for South West Surrey, he enjoys a salary of over £84,000, something that is set to rise in April.

How does Jeremy Hunt's net worth compare to other Chancellors?





Jeremy Hunt may be wealthy but he is nowhere close to the current Prime Minister who held the position from 2020 to 2022.

Rishi Sunak is the richest-ever Chancellor and Prime Minister with a net worth of close to a billion pounds.

Sunak and his wife's fortune is estimated to be around £730 million, according to The Sunday Times's Rich List.

Philip Hammond, who served under Theresa May had a more modest fortune at £8.2 million but this still made him one of the richest serving MPs at the time.

In 2009, David Cameron's Chancellor George Osborne was said to have a personal fortune of £4 million.

The previous Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng is estimated to be worth between £800,000 to £1.5 million based on various sources.