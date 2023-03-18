We look at their cases.

Geoffrey Chambers

A perverted pensioner jailed for shoving a courgette down the front of his leggings before simulating a sex act in front of shoppers and children is back behind bars.

“Persistent sex offender” Geoffrey Chambers, 68, from Newport has been locked up for breaching an order regulating his use of the internet.

A judge told him he was “addicted” to flashing.

Chambers has 33 previous convictions for sex offences – the majority for exposure – dating back to the early 1980s.

He was locked up for 12 months.

Billy Verren

A “prolific” drug dealer who was trafficking cocaine and cannabis was caught with £2,000 cash.

Billy Verren, 40, from Newport was sent to prison for four years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A and class B drugs.

“You are a prolific drug dealer,” Judge Niclas Parry told him.

“You have done it before, you have been imprisoned for it before but you do it again.

Khaleem Hussain

Drug dealer Khaleem Hussain is back in jail after he led police on a dramatic chase through the streets of Newport.

The 28-year-old had been released on licence halfway through a six-year prison sentence when he was spotted driving a suspected stolen car in Hendre Farm Drive.

He refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit which only ended when he gave himself up after a motorbike rider had driven up alongside him and was handed a bag before speeding off.

Hussain had nearly been in a head-on collision with another motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction earlier in the chase.

The defendant, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

Sam Wagner

A workman was stabbed with a 14-inch knife during a chilling “revenge” attack.

Sam Wagner was high on drink and drugs when he wounded Corey Janes in Caldicot last summer.

He was upset after being told off for walking through a safety barrier at roadworks because a gas main was being laid down.

Wagner, 23, from Caldicot was sent to prison for seven years after he admitted wounding with intent.

Michael Clifford

A man threatened to blast his terrified neighbours with a shotgun after they complained about his loud music.

After falling out with them at a Newport caravan site, Michael Clifford warned couple Barry Willis and Kirsty Bridges: “I’m perfectly willing to shoot you.”

The defendant was a widower mourning the recent death of his wife from cancer and was “sad and lonely” about facing Christmas alone, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Clifford, 56, was jailed for 27 months after he admitted possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

Patrick O’Driscoll

A burglar with an “appalling” criminal record was locked up after he raided a couple’s home and stole their BMW 2 Series car.

Patrick O’Driscoll, 26, also took £120 worth of gift vouchers, a handbag and credit cards after he broke into the property in Caerphilly.

The victims were asleep upstairs when the crime took place.

Cardiff criminal O’Driscoll was jailed for two years and four months.