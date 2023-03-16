Linsy Thomas wanted to create the parking area for her home at Camrose Walk, in St Dials, Cwmbran.

But the application was refused by Torfaen Borough Council due to the 1.8 metre tall timber gates she also planned to install.

The council’s highways department said the gates shouldn’t open onto the pavement, which is part of the public highway, and shouldn’t block the view of drivers.

But, due to the size of the garden, the gates would only be able to open out to the highway and would also obstruct the view of any driver exiting onto Blenheim Road, which is immediately to the west of the garden.

One parking space was also too short, which would have resulted in part of any vehicle parked overhanging onto the grass verge which is part of the highway.