EMERGENCY services will be out and about tonight in Torfaen.
South Wales Fire and Rescue crews will be at an address in The Avenue, Garndiffaith, between 6.15pm and 8.15pm today.
The fire service has assured residents that the emergency presence will be due to a training exercise and not to be alarmed if there are emergency vehicles in your area.
