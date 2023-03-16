Geraint Dawe, 52, is accused of an alleged assault on a service between Cardiff Central railway station and Caerphilly last year.

The defendant, of Clos Maes Mawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, is also accused of another count of sexually touching a woman on a platform at Cardiff Central.

Both charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place on October 22, 2022, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Dawe has pleaded not guilty.

He is due to appear before the crown court on April 6.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.