Organiser Rea Williams set up the GoFundMe page to “help take a little bit of stress off the family at this unbearable time.”

So far £480 has been raised towards Eve Smith’s memorial and funeral costs.

Eve Smith (Image: Wales News Service)

Ms Smith died in the crash alongside Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanee.

Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in critical condition.

Ms Williams said: “I know there’s a few fundraisers going on, but the more the better.

"As most of you may know Eve Smith, alongside Darcy Ross and Rafel lost her life last week in a car accident. Eve is the younger sister of one of my best friends that also lost her life to a car crash eight years ago.

“I have started this fundraiser to help towards the funeral costs and to help take a little bit of stress off the family at this unbearable time.

Eve Smith was one of three people killed in the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

“I know that it is a hard time for the family so any donation big or small will be truly appreciated.”

Ms Smith’s death comes eight years after her sister Xana Doyle, 19, was killed in a car crash.

Eve Smith’s father has said “nothing will be the same” after his daughters death.

Floral tributes have been laid outside Mr Smith’s martial arts school on Commercial Street in Newport.

Window display and floral tributes to Eve on Commercial Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Darcy Ross’ father Haydn Ross said “words can’t describe the way I feel losing you so young” in a heartfelt Facebook tribute to his daughter.

Darcy Ross’ friend Jessica Griffiths has launched a raffle on Facebook to raise funds for the victim's funeral.

On Friday it was revealed that a six person was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

South Wales Police have now said that they can confirm the time of the collision as 2.03am on Saturday, March 4.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here.