Old Ebenezer Chapel in Monmouth is on the market for almost £1 million.

A spokesperson for agents Powells described the building as “an exceptional chapel conversion” which has been transformed in to “a superb family home”.

As you enter the main entrance of the former chapel, there’s flagstone flooring underfoot. Moving through the hallway you come in to the spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room/lounge.

The kitchen area inside the converted chapel. (Image: Powells)

The bespoke hand-crafted kitchen offers a practical space to prepare your meals, and includes a floor to ceiling fridge-freezer, a sink sits between Quartz worksurfaces and space for a Range style cooker. There is also a central island with a granite worktop and appliances and ‘hidden’ recycling bins underneath.

There’s a seating area around a woodburning stove to help you through the colder winter months, and for the summer, the bi-fold doors provide you with breath-taking countryside views.

The lounge area has a woodburning stove for the winter months and the bi-fold doors which give stunning views out the rear of the property. (Image: Powells)

The stairs leading to the first floor are in the entrance hall. There are three double-bedrooms on this next floor, as well as a bathroom.

The two bedrooms at the rear of the house both have Juliet balconies with wonderful views out over the neighbouring fields.

Upstairs again is the main bedroom, complete with an en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a walk-in wardrobe.

A detached one-bedroom cottage can also be found on the grounds of the former chapel. (Image: Powells)

A one-bedroom, three-storey cottage is also on the grounds, with a kitchen/dining room and a shower on the ground floor, a lounge and toilet upstairs, and the bedroom providing wonderful views to wake up to from the second floor.

On the edge of a large terrace is separate studio. Inside, there’s flagstone flooring – matching the main house – and it can be used as a guest bedroom if required.

The terrace offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and there's even a hot tub. (Image: Powells)

The gardens total around a third of an acre, and the terrace offers the ideal area for al-fresco dining, while the raised beds are perfect for growing your own vegetables. You can also enjoy the country views from the outdoor hot tub – which can be found underneath the aluminium gazebo.

The property has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 by Powells. For more information, visit powellsrural.co.uk.