A MAN has been taken to hospital after Gwent Police received a report of concern for his safety.
The 54-year-old man was located by officers next to the Ebbw River and received assistance from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel to bring him to safety.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Officers were called to Waunfawr Park, Crosskeys at around 5.05pm on Saturday, March 11.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team were requested by Gwent Police at 5.30pm to search for the vulnerable man.
Whilst the mountain rescue team were en-route police officers had located the 54-year-old.
