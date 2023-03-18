The Market has long been a fixture of the city centre, but was badly in need of a lick of paint - and re-opened in March last year after a multi-million-pound regeneration scheme by LoftCo.

Since re-opening on March 19, 2022, there has been a regular rotation of businesses at the site - and its owners say there's much to celebrate.

Alex Baston, who is part of the management team said: “We have got live music; decorations being put up and the tenants are putting on special promotions for Mother’s Day.

“We are delighted to get through our first year especially with the current climate.

"To get through the first year and thrive and go through strength to strength is something we can be proud of.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Before and after pics of Newport Market's transformation

“We have got a good mixture of clients, and have filled the units, which has been good and we are really pleased and have created a good community of tenants here.

“The footfall has been steadily improving in the last few months, especially since Christmas.

“We had people from different nations visit the market - they have commented that it is similar to places they have visited in Italy, Spain and Portugal and we are proud to bring something like that to the UK.”

LoftCo is behind a number of other high-profile revamps of significant buildings in South Wales - including the conversion of Cardiff's Tramshed into an extremely popular music venue, so there was understandable excitement when the company announced it was taking on the market.

Mr Baston, son of owner Simon Baston, has also revealed future ambitions for the market, including more comedy nights, and more events for the community.

@maxparkerphoto (Image: @maxparkerphoto)

Newport Market as it is today. Picture: @maxparkerphoto

He told the Argus of the market’s plans to open a children’s play area along with a tapas bar in the near future.

He added: “We have got a number of things that we are excited about, we have had a lot of aesthetic businesses join us in the last few months.

“We have had adult learning Wales and other community led businesses and charities join us and we are really proud to have them here.”

On the anniversary, leader of Newport City Council Cllr Jane Mudd said: “I would like to wish everyone involved in Newport Market continued success as they celebrate a year since reopening following the major transformation.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Jane Mudd is pleased with the market and how its developed.

“It is pleasing to see that our ambition to turn around the fortunes of the market, following a few years of decline, has been so positive.

“The Grade ll-listed building is enjoying a new lease of life with exciting, independent businesses bringing in many more visitors.

“Last December, the council’s work to ensure the market remained at the heart of the city received official recognition when it topped the entries in the creating economic growth category at the Ystadau Cymru Awards 2022.”

A number of traders are putting on special offers to mark the anniversary, which coincides with Mother's Day - to find out more click here.