She thought she was going to drown as Nico Hodkinson submerged her face before bringing it up and shoving it back down again.

The terrifying attack happened in Ebbw Vale last August as the 28-year-old accused his then girlfriend of cheating on him.

William Bebb, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “The defendant screamed at her, ‘You are lucky I don’t kill you here with my bare hands.’

“He had grabbed his victim by the throat and pushed her head under the water as she was having a bath.

“The defendant was shouting at her, ‘Tell me the truth.’

“He then slipped on the bath and this annoyed him.

“The victim thought she was going to drown.”

The 14 stone Hodkinson then picked up the seven stone woman from the ground after placing both hands around her throat again.

“He was screaming, ‘You’re a liar and a cheat,’” Mr Bebb said.

“The defendant told her, ‘Look at what you are doing to me. You are messing with my mental health.’

“He was ragging her hair and the victim said he was toying with her.”

Hodkinson had carried out another attack on her three months earlier when he had repeatedly “smashed” her head on the floor after kicking her front door through.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He also admitted causing criminal damage to his ex’s 4x4 by punching it as she was in the vehicle when she got away from his after he’d banged her head on the floor in May.

Hodkinson has previous convictions for ABH and criminal damage.

Alexander Greenwood representing the defendant said: “Both parties were trapped in a toxic relationship.”

The court heard that builder Hodkinson had already served the equivalent of a 14-month jail sentence after serving seven months in prison on remand.

Judge Neil Bidder KC told him: “You pushed your victim under water and you strangled her.”

Hodkinson, now of Heol Tai Mawr, Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced to 14 months in jail which means he will be released from custody immediately.

He was ordered to pay £1,000 towards the prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.