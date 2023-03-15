At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate Overview and Performance scrutiny committee tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) councillors will look at the state of the 2022/2023 budget as it stood at the end of December.

The report predicted that the council would be £1.57 million over its £169.19 million budget for 2022/2023.

This new prediction is £470,000 more than the position at the end of the second quarter in September, and £1 million more than as it stood at the end of quarter one in June.

To negate this and allow the council to come in with balanced budget at the end of March 2023, the report explains that £1.716 million would need to be transferred from specific reserves to the areas that need extra funding.

This would leave a balance of £148,000 under budget.

Resources chief office Rhian Hayden said: “The forecast includes a number of assumptions, the main ones being a 20 per cent uplift to home to school contractors will continue to March 2023.”

Ms Hayden also predicts inflation will continue to affect prices until at least the end of March.

Ms Hayden adds: “To minimise the forecast overspend the council has implemented a freeze on nonessential recruitment and spend. ”

The report explains that there is also £320,000 cost pressure on Council Tax collection due to an putting aside more money to pay for “bad debts” that had been predicted at the end of December.

A money transfer from the Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) will cover this shortfall.

But there is some good news as the report says that number of residents claiming from the reduction scheme has dropped to “pre-covid” levels.

As of December 1, 2022 – 8,389 claims had been made.

This compares to the number of claims at the same point in previous years:

December 1 -2021 – 8786 claims;

December 1 – 2020 – 9,263 claims;

December 1 – 2019 – 8,884 claims.

Some of the money transfers to help council departments financial woes are:

Social Services – £523,418 which relates to spending above the money provided due to the cost of living crisis from grant funding for early years childcare and legal fees.

Education – £545,000 due to a 20 per cent uplift in home to school transport in relation to the high cost of fuel.

Environment (Catering) – £103,000 due to the school meals being dearer to produce as the cost of provisions rises.

This figure has fallen since September when the overspend had been predicted to be £460,000.

This follows the council receiving funding from the Welsh Government for universal free school meals for nursery and infant children.

The committee’s opinion will be added to the report which will go on to be discussed by the Blaenau Gwent Cabinet in April.