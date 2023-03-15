TWO men arrested at a suspected cannabis farm in Newport city centre on Tuesday remain in custody.
Gwent Police conducted a drugs raid an address on Commercial Street at around 12.30pm on March 14, following reports of cannabis plants being grown in the property.
Officers were seen gathered outside the rear of the shops in the area around the former Wildings store. Gwent Police has not yet confirmed which building the drugs farm was discovered in.
Two men, aged 21 and 34, were arrested in the drugs raid on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis plants.
A row of cannabis plants was visible inside the building, however Gwent Police initially deemed the building “unsafe to enter”.
In an update to the Argus on Wednesday, Gwent Police confirmed the building had since been “made secure” and the plants inside had been seized.
The two men, a police spokesperson said, remain in custody.
