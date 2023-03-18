Newport Market re-opened in March last year after a multi-million pound transformation.

Sunday, March 19, marks one year on, and a number of businesses are celebrating with special offers and food dishes.

Here are a list of stalls that are running the promotion.

Rogue Welsh cakes

The Welsh cake company will be running giveaways, along with a promotional offer.

There are chances to win a beanie hat, a embroidered tote bag, a hot stack of Welsh cakes and more.

Customers who visit the stall and purchase six Welsh cakes, will get a seventh one for free.

Joe Granville, owner of the stall said: “I am really happy it’s a nice milestone and will give the market a boost of morale. We have all done well in such a tough year.”

Little Acorns at Home

To celebrate the market's anniversary - which also coincides with Mother’s Day - this business will be showcasing a new rail of clothing and sunglasses.

Customers will also be able to get a 10 per cent discount on all items on request.

Owner Sarah Fussell said: “I can’t believe it’s been a year; it has gone really quick I have done really well and have expanded into the second shop.

"I can’t wait to see what the following year brings.”

Flour and Ash

The pizza stall will offer a one-day special pizza, and plan to run specials for Mother’s Day too.

The special pizza will be made with fennel.

The Italian Job

The newly opened stall, which opened last weekend, will be creating the Caerleon carbonara to celebrate the market's one year anniversary, as well as a Mother’s Day promotion.

The special Caerleon Carbonara will be like a regular carbonara - but with a Welsh twist.

It will contain pancetta, Welsh leeks, cream, black pepper and rigatoni pasta.

On Mother’s Day the Italian food stall will run a promotion such as a free prosecco if people bring their mums.